Beyonce's make-up artist Sir John

Celebrity make-up artist Sir John will launch the second instalment of his make-up line designed for South African women by September. The line, called Volume 2, is a collaboration with Woolworths whose beauty business is exposed to international luxury brands including Estée Lauder and Clinique.

The group said it wanted to use Volume 2 to boost its own label by tapping into the demand for naturally sourced products.

Volume 2, an animal cruelty free and vegan-free offering, is Woolworth’s first international partnership.

In April, Woolworths and Sir John launched Volume 1 for a limited period.

Woolworths head of beauty Vivienne Joseph said the partnership with Sir John would beef-up the group's vision of bringing its customers locally produced products.

“We believe we can produce locally made products that can compete with brands, including Mac,” said Joseph.

“Partnering with Sir John brings the red-carpet element to our make-up range. It is the cherry on top in our beauty offering,” she said, adding that the group's fragrance and foundation products were the mainstay of the beauty section.

Last month, Woolworths shares rose to a five-month high after the group posted higher-than-expected sales for the 53 weeks to end June.

The group attributed the increase to its focus on getting back to basics in South Africa to appeal to its core customers, who were not looking for items that were either too fashionable or too youthful.

It said the overall sales in South Africa increased 2.4 percent year-on-year in April following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in March.

The group said while sales declined 2 percent in the first half of the year, they showed a 5.5 percent recovered in the second half, with fashion, beauty and home segments reporting a 3.5 percent increase during the period.

Woolworths said even its struggling Australian subsidiary David Jones posted its first increase during the period, with online sales rising 46.8 percent, contributing 7.7 percent to the group's total sales of 1.5 percent in its fashion, beauty and home businesses.

Sir John is known as Beyoncé Knowles's long-time make-up artist.

He has also worked with Naomi Campbell, Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian-West.

His relationship with Woolworths started in 2017 when they delivered a series of make-up master classes in South Africa.

“We are aiming to bring Los Angeles to South Africa,” Sir John said.

He also revealed that the soon-to-be released Volume 2 products would include a brush set, lip oil and highlighters.