Woolies opens first of standalone liquor stores

Grocery retailer Woolworths has launched its first standalone liquor store in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The retailer’s move will see it competing with several other retailers that have standalone liquor stores – including Spar’s TOPS brand and Pick n Pay Liquor.

The liquor outlet, called WCellar is next to the Woolworths food market in the Nicolway branch.

In a statement, the retailer said the liquor store offers wines, beers, craft beers, ciders, and spirits and opened yesterday, May 27.

According to the company, it aims to open another WCellar store in the Gauteng region, to roll out to a national footprint in the future.

Woolworths senior wine buyer Rebecca Constable said: “At Woolworths, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve on our offering of quality products, so we’re excited about the launch of the WCellar brand extension”.

Constable added that the selection of drinks was carefully curated by the retailer’s team of experts.

“We’re confident that our customers won’t need, or want, to go anywhere else for their complete shop,” she said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE