Woolworths launches online shopping in Mauritius

Woolworths shoppers in Mauritius will now have the option to shop fashion, beauty and homeware products directly off the retailer’s shelves and have it delivered to their homes. The retailer currently has six fashion, beauty and homeware only stores in the country.

The new online offering will be supported from the Bagatelle store, which offers the widest assortment of its fashion, beauty and homeware range.

Woolworths’ divisional executive for Rest of Africa, Yobe Mvula, said: “The launch of this online offering in Mauritius comes as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary of trading in Mauritius and is a first for us outside of our firmly established digital presence in South Africa.

“We have used our learning and experience from our existing market leading online operations to create an innovative e-commerce platform that is industry-leading and scalable, and will ensure that shoppers can still enjoy the same quality in-store shopping experience online.”