Woolworths launches online shopping in Mauritius
Share this article:
SOUTH African retailer Woolworths has announced the expansion of its online shopping offering to Mauritius.
Woolworths shoppers in Mauritius will now have the option to shop fashion, beauty and homeware products directly off the retailer’s shelves and have it delivered to their homes. The retailer currently has six fashion, beauty and homeware only stores in the country.
The new online offering will be supported from the Bagatelle store, which offers the widest assortment of its fashion, beauty and homeware range.
Woolworths’ divisional executive for Rest of Africa, Yobe Mvula, said: “The launch of this online offering in Mauritius comes as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary of trading in Mauritius and is a first for us outside of our firmly established digital presence in South Africa.
“We have used our learning and experience from our existing market leading online operations to create an innovative e-commerce platform that is industry-leading and scalable, and will ensure that shoppers can still enjoy the same quality in-store shopping experience online.”
The pilot of the service covers all areas in Mauritius (excluding Reunion and Rodrigues islands for now), with delivery within 48 hours and the option for consumers to collect in-store.
When shopping online, customers are able to create a wish list of items they love, do product comparisons, check the availability of the item and see related products.
WRewards members can also enjoy the benefits offered under the loyalty programme on the platform.
Woolworths has included a free gift wrap service for those who prefer to have the gift delivered to a specified address on their behalf.
Delivery is free for the month of September during the initial launch. Thereafter, free delivery will apply to all purchases of R2 500 or more.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE