Woolworths has reformulated its current Earth Friendly products and has expanded the range to include a total of 24 household items. Photo: Bloomberg DURBAN - Woolworths has now reformulated its current Earth Friendly products and has expanded the range to include a total of 24 eco-cleaning and seven plastic-alternative household items. The range takes advantage of the latest advances that have been made in formulating highly effective cleaning products that are free of potentially harmful substances such as chlorine, phosphates, dyes or parabens, triclosan and artificial colours. Using only naturally derived, active ingredients and endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC); the Earth Friendly range now covers every aspect of household cleaning and laundry. The packaging of the entire Woolworths Earth Friendly range is fully recyclable and there are several packaging features that are notable firsts for household cleaning in South Africa. There are no metal elements, like springs in our pumps or triggers and the doy bags for the laundry and dish wash pods are now made from a single source polymer (Polyethylene), meaning that they are fully recyclable. For the first time, a household cleaning range includes products packaged in green Plastic HDPE bottles. Green Plastic is plastic that doesn’t use ethylene gas from fossil fuel (Oil) to make the Polyethylene it uses ethylene extracted from Sugar Cane, so no longer dependant on a non-renewable resource but 100 percent renewable.

These green Plastic HDPE bottles are fully recyclable and do not disrupt or contaminate existing HDPE recycling stream in South Africa.

The packaging of the Earth Friendly products contains a minimum of 25 percet of post-consumer recycled plastics with six products’ packaging made entirely (100 percent) post-consumer content contributing to a circular plastic economy and boosting the recycling industry.

These packaging innovations assure consumers that when they recycle the packaging of the Earth Friendly products they use, they are effectively playing their part in preventing plastic pollution.

New to the rejuvenated, expanded Woolworths Earth Friendly range are seven green household items that help consumers on their quest to be free of single-use plastics. You can now break your single-use plastic habits at home with Beeswax Food Wraps and PVC-free Silicone Food Covers and insulated PVC-free sandwich bags. And when ‘on the go’, food carrying items like Lunch Pots, Utensil Sets and Travel Mugs, made from wheat straw – a sustainable food by-product and renewable resource, make the single-use plastic-free lifestyle even easier.

