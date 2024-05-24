Woolworths recalls variations of its ‘Country Road Two-Tone DEMM Mug’

Popular South African retialer, Woolworths announced on Friday that it is recalling four variations of the Country Road Two-Tone DEMM Mug with immediate effect. This comes after the company said that a manufacturing defect was identified in certain mugs, causing the mug to unexpectedly break when hot liquid is poured into it, resulting in the base separating from the body of the mug.

“Given our commitment to quality and to avoid any possibility of risk of injury, we are actioning this recall. Customers who have purchased any of the affected products are invited to please return the item to store for a full refund. Returns of the mugs will be accepted at any Woolworths or Country Road stores, and a receipt is not required,” Woolworths said in a statement. “Please note that only the four colour variations listed below are affected, and the rest of the Demm range remains safe to use. Exceptional Quality remains the core of our business and we are committed to ensuring that all the items we produce are to the standards our customers expect and trust,” Woolworths further added. Earlier this year, Woolworths recalled its Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream.

It came after some South African peanut butter products were found to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin. Aflatoxins is naturally occurring and must be consumed in very high quantities to be toxic to humans. Other retailers had also recalled peanut butter products earlier this year. Woolworths at the time said it systematically assessed all secondary products that contain peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream.