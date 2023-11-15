Woolworths’ sales to rise amid tough conditions

Woolworths expected to report that sales rose 4.7% in the 20-weeks ending November 12 as it had invested in its core businesses and newer products, the retailer said on Wednesday. The food, fashion and beauty retailer, which targets the mid- to upper-income segment of the country, has been leaking market share to rival Shoprite.

Woolworth said sales for the period would be up 4.7% compared with the previous year result, which was restated to exclude a contribution from Australian fashion brand David Jones, which was sold in December 2022. The company’s South African operations had been hit by a violent taxi strike in the Western Cape province, home to Cape Town, in the reporting period. It also had to contend with port congestion, long power cuts, as well as avian flu, which hit the supply of poultry and eggs in its food business, it said.