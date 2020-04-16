Woolworths to trial Click & Collect drive-through at 14 stores

DURBAN - Woolworths will be expanding its shopping options to customers through its new contactless, Click and Collect drive-through stores.

Woolies shoppers will have the option to do their grocery shopping, without having to leave the comfort and safety of their cars.

Launched last week as a trial at the Durbanville Food Store, Click & Collect offers Woolies’ customers another quick and convenient option for grocery shopping.

"Click & Collect is a great way to scale, because it also means we don’t compromise on our difference and core qualities, that being our rigorous cold chain to keep your favourite Woolies food fresh. We’ve also integrated the service into our website, and by taking a few extra days to do this rather than a manual standalone solution, means the correct catalogue is shown for the correct store, all pricing and discounts apply, and payment is processed safely online with zero contact. Customers simply arrive at our store during the chosen collection window, and our assistants will greet you at the allocated Click & Collect parking bays and bring your groceries to your boot," said Liz Hillock, Head of Online and Mobile.

The first Click & Collect pilot went live at Woolworths Durbanville over the Easter weekend, with much excitement and constructive feedback from customers.