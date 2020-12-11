Workforce acquires Open Source for R24m

DURBAN - Workforce Holdings said on Thursday it had acquired OpenSource Intelligent Solutions and OpenSource International for a maximum purchase consideration of R24.21 million, subject to OpenSource achieving certain performance targets in a period of three years. The effective date for the acquisition was January 1, 2021. OpenSource is a South African and Mauritius-based business that was established in 1993. It places skilled SAP resources on both a contract and permanent basis at clients utilising SAP’s Enterprise Resource Planning system. The group said OpenSource also provided SAP training and other services including SAP site maintenance and payroll outsourcing. Workforce Holdings believed the acquisition of OpenSource would help it to expand its human capital service offering.

Workforce Holdings is an investment holding company that provides innovative, integrated and diversified solutions, including staffing and outsourcing, recruitment, healthcare, training, and financial services in South Africa and the continent.

Workforce said OpenSource was a highly regarded service provider within the IT industry and its acquisition allows Workforce to further expand its human capital service offering.

“This is consistent with Workforce’s previously stated growth and diversification strategy. The acquisition introduces a profitable and specialised business with a broad footprint and a driven, entrepreneurial management team into the Workforce group,” the group said.

Workforce chief executive Ronny Katz said the Opensource Group offered new services as an accredited SAP partner, allowing Workforce to offer leading solutions in a new and diverse market.

“In addition, this complementary offering provides both Workforce and the Opensource Group with exciting cross selling opportunities within their respective customer bases,” Katz said.

Workforce has been active in the acquisitions front and in January it acquired Chartall Business College for R34.88m to further grow and diversify its training cluster.

Chartall Business College is recognised as an innovative provider of education and training, mainly servicing the corporate market, with a focus on the financial services industry.

BUSINESS REPORT