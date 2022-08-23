Workforce interims surprise on upside as it gears for growth and acquisitions

Workforce Holdings, a provider of employment, training and wellness services said yesterday that despite improved interim results, it was withholding its dividend as it focuses on growth and acquisitions. In its interim financial results for the six months ended June 30 this year, its headline earnings per share had improved to 14.6 cents per share, compared to the comparative period last year at 11.2 cents per share.

Earning per share increased by 31 percent to 14.7 cents per share. Revenue increased by 21 percent to R1.9 billion, mainly due to stabilisation in the market after the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as strategies that had been put in place by the group to support both brand and product diversification. In an interview Workforce Holdings financial director Wille van Wyk said:"We are surprised by the results given by the market. It's a good set of results for sure," he said.

He said the company didn't declare a dividend because its focus has been on using its cash for growth, specifically for acquisitions. "We've had about eight acquisitions in the last seven years. We are not about cash, but about growth in this stage of our cycle," he said. Van Wyk said the expansion of the company also drove its results. The healthcare sector also did well due to its geographical expansion.

"We used to be focused on the Western Cape, and now we have ventured into Gauteng and to [a lesser] extent to the Eastern Cape," he said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by 19 percent to R68.7 million, indicating a much-improved performance from various clusters. The financial services cluster showed signs of improvement and was buoyed by the acquisition of GetSavvi Health.

No interim dividend was declared considering current economic circumstances. Chief executive Ronny Katz said the group experienced a good first six months of the financial year, with good growth from staffing and outsourcing and healthcare, and a solid contribution from the training and education investment cluster. “Despite being slightly negative at an Ebitda level, the financial services cluster is showing good signs of improvement,” he said.

According to the group, the staffing and outsourcing investment cluster experienced a favourable period, producing results that were ahead of budgetary expectations. This performance was supported by strong cash generation, a robust order book and multiple brands in the market able to execute on opportunities backed by experienced management. The training and education investment cluster performed well, producing improved revenue of 11 percent, although Ebitda remained somewhat flat. The cluster contributed 16 percent to group Ebitda, it said. During the interim period, the financial services cluster implemented remedial action in the credit-granting part of the business, including implementing new business intelligence programmes to manage the granting of credit and collecting of debt.

Katz said that this meant that the level of growth has been somewhat restricted by being more selective on customers. “Still, stability in the operating environment resulted in a steady increase in the loan business.” The healthcare investment cluster experienced revenue growth of 32 percent compared to the previous interim period, with Ebitda increasing by 30 percent to R27.5m. "This is an Ebitda contribution to the group of 21 percent. Workforce Healthcare, the part of the investment cluster that provides occupational healthcare services encompassing workplace employee health management, high-risk compliance, employee wellness programmes, primary healthcare services, and a range of healthcare personnel solutions, produced satisfactory results, despite many clients struggling with budgetary constraints," it said.