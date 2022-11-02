Would you pay almost R60 to get a blue verification tick on Twitter?

It may cost you to keep or buy that all-important blue verification tick on Twitter. That is according to new Twitter owner Elon Musk. The entrepreneur said on Twitter late Tuesday night that he may charge Twitter users $8 to keep their all-so-precious blue tick.

Musk Tweeted last night, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.” He went on to add that the amount will vary from country to country, adding, “price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity”. “Purchasing power parities are the rates of currency conversion that try to equalise the purchasing power of different currencies by eliminating the differences in price levels between countries”, according to data.oecd.org.

This therefore suggests that South Africans could pay around R57.34 for a blue tick, according to a purchasing power parity converter. SO WHAT WILL YOU GET FOR YOUR ‘R60’ Musk stated that users will get:

Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

Ability to post long video & audio

Half as many ads In addition, Musk argued that this new payment “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”. He believes that supporting creators is essential. Tweeting, “absolutely essential. Creators need to make a living!” HAVE YOUR SAY Would you pay $8 (about R60) to have the blue verification tick on Twitter? — Business Report (@busrep) November 2, 2022 REACTIONS

