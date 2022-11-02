Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Would you pay almost R60 to get a blue verification tick on Twitter?

It may cost you to keep or buy that all-important blue verification tick on Twitter. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Published 1h ago

It may cost you to keep or buy that all-important blue verification tick on Twitter.

That is according to new Twitter owner Elon Musk. The entrepreneur said on Twitter late Tuesday night that he may charge Twitter users $8 to keep their all-so-precious blue tick.

Musk Tweeted last night, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

He went on to add that the amount will vary from country to country, adding, “price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity”.

“Purchasing power parities are the rates of currency conversion that try to equalise the purchasing power of different currencies by eliminating the differences in price levels between countries”, according to data.oecd.org.

This therefore suggests that South Africans could pay around R57.34 for a blue tick, according to a purchasing power parity converter.

SO WHAT WILL YOU GET FOR YOUR ‘R60’

Musk stated that users will get:

  • Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam
  • Ability to post long video & audio
  • Half as many ads

In addition, Musk argued that this new payment “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”. He believes that supporting creators is essential. Tweeting, “absolutely essential. Creators need to make a living!”

As you can expect, Twitter users did not take long to air their feelings about the new payment proposal.

BUSINESS REPORT

