CAPE TOWN – Comair on Tuesday announced the appointment of Wrenelle Stander as Group chief executive, replacing Glenn Orsmond, effective immediately.
Glenn Orsmond, previously the joint-CEO, has been appointed as the CEO of Comair’s Airline Division.
The airline said in a statement that this formed part of the ongoing restructuring at Comair.
Managed and owned by South Africans through its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Comair has operated successfully in this country since 1946. This proudly South African aviation and travel group comprises four business units.
Group Chairman Lindsay Ralphs said: “The joint-CEO structure introduced a few months back has been discontinued and these appointments should ensure better performance and efficiency in a very competitive airline industry.”