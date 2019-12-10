Wrenelle Stander now the big cheese at Comair as he takes over as Group CEO









Comair offers scheduled and non-scheduled airline services within South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, as its main business. Photo: Supplied/Meropa Communications CAPE TOWN – Comair on Tuesday announced the appointment of Wrenelle Stander as Group chief executive, replacing Glenn Orsmond, effective immediately. Glenn Orsmond, previously the joint-CEO, has been appointed as the CEO of Comair’s Airline Division. The airline said in a statement that this formed part of the ongoing restructuring at Comair. Managed and owned by South Africans through its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Comair has operated successfully in this country since 1946. This proudly South African aviation and travel group comprises four business units. Group Chairman Lindsay Ralphs said: “The joint-CEO structure introduced a few months back has been discontinued and these appointments should ensure better performance and efficiency in a very competitive airline industry.”

The Group continues to form partnerships with industry leaders in travel reward and recognition programmes, as part of its objective to continuously expand and grow its business.

Comair was recently officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in South Africa. Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive “people-first” HR practices, according to a statement by the Top Employers Institute.

Top Employers Institute chief executive David Plink said to become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation would have to prove that the implementation of its people strategies enriched the world of work of their employees.

Wrenelle said an integral part of Comair’s success was the people the airline employed.

