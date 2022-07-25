Xolani Mbambo to steer Grindrod next year

Waller advised the board in June 2021 of his intention to retire in 2022. He will remain in his role as CEO until December 31 to facilitate a smooth transition to Xolani.

Mbambo will head a firm that is in good financial shape and with a market value of nearly R6 billion. Its share price on Friday was at R8.60 and has leapt 82.3 percent this year amid a sea of red on the JSE, while in three years its share is up 37.24 percent.

Grindrod is a logistics and financial services company with significant investments in marine fuel trading, private equity and the property sector.

Last month it flagged a strong performance in the first five months of 2022, saying in a pre-close update it expected headline earnings per share to improve by at least 100 percent in the year to June 30 compared with 0.7 cents for the previous corresponding period.