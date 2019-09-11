Xperien chief executive Wale Arewa. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – With 2.5 quintillion bytes of data being generated daily, securely sanitising assets and data that’s no longer needed is more important than ever. Xperien is the first IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) company in South Africa to achieve the globally recognised Blancco ITAD Certification.

Data erasure product certifications are not easy to achieve, it’s a process in which ITAD engineers study and complete the product certification course.

Blancco is global leader in data erasure, with certified erasure solutions across almost every IT asset. Blancco’s data erasure software has been tested, certified, approved and recommended by more than 15 governing bodies and leading organisations around the world and erases to more than 24 standards to meet security and regulatory compliance requirements.

Bridgette Vermaak, Head of the ITAD department at Xperien, says that she appreciates being aligned with Blancco, knowing that the company’s solutions meet or exceed rigorous compliance requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

“Certification endorses a company’s effectiveness by subjecting it to independently validated quality and performance tests. It is the strongest possible indicator of the quality of the product and the environment in which it’s developed,” said Vermaak.

Customers trust that their ITAD provider will dispose of their data securely, so utilising the most effective and efficient methods to securely and permanently remove sensitive data is key to earning and keeping client trust.

Vermaak noted that with Blancco, clients can add an additional level of security to their existing ITAD program with software-based data erasure across desktops, laptops servers, and more.

Xperien will provide a comprehensive, digitally-signed Certificate of Erasure after each erasure. Reporting can be customised to include a wide variety of custom fields according to the client's compliance and auditing needs.

Each report provides detailed information that helps companies comply with regulations like PoPIA, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, HIPAA and SOX.

All activities are logged to ensure transparency and tight security throughout the auditing process. To prevent any tampering, the reports also include a digital signature for optimal security.

"As a Blancco ITAD partner and with over 20 years’ experience in secure data disposal, we are able to provide absolute protection and peace of mind for our customers. If you need a 100 percent tamper-proof audit trail to prove compliance with data privacy and data destruction requirements, Xperien is the ideal partner," said Vermaak.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE