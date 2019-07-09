Xperien chief executive Wale Arewa. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – IT Asset Finance & Management services company Xperien is celebrating 20 years of service excellence. The company has established itself as a big competitor providing services such as secure data destruction, data erasure, reverse IT logistics, certified refurbished systems (CRS) and continuous IT lifecycle solutions including asset finance.

Xperien chief executive Wale Arewa reflects on the many achievements over the past two decades.

"Servicing SA’s four biggest retail banks over the last 10 years is a huge milestone. This alone is proof that we are a trustworthy data protection specialist, we mitigate the risk of data loss and we help protect our client's reputation," said Arewa.\

He points to the level of understanding and maturity levels of the South African market when it comes to ITAD and compliance.

"Very few companies understand the principles of IT asset disposal (ITAD) and more importantly, very few know how to meet legislative

compliance whilst reducing total cost of ownership.It seems that larger companies with more than 5000 devices have started implementing processes and have already engaged with a service provider to take advantage of the benefits."

Accoridng to Arewa, opver the past few years his biggest concern about the local market is companies trying to implement

these procedures themselves or even using unaccredited service providers.

"They can quickly find themselves exposed to the risk of data loss. They need to realise that the biggest benefit can be achieved by outsourcing to a professional."

Xperien recently acquired larger facilities that will enable the company to provide new services to its clients including warehousing and PC reimaging and redeployment of computers.

This move also forms part of Xperien’s growth strategy to provide a wider range of solutions like Compliance 325 for the effective recovery, reuse and retirement of redundant IT assets.

It aims to recover all disposal charges when assets are disposed of within a three to five year period of installation.



The company's vision going forward is to keep innovating and refining ITAD solutions, maintain market leadership, increase market share and diversify into other areas of IT Asset Management (ITAM).

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE