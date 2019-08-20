Trendy Italian underwear, clothing and swimwear brand, Yamamay on Monday said it had launched its first South African store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria.

"South Africa has long been a key destination for the world’s most sought-after fashion brands, and we believe that Yamamay’s introduction to the South African market is not only a significant step for the brand’s international footprint, but also brings South African consumers the calibre of international fashion they deserve."

The store launched with the latest lingerie and sleepwear from its exquisite spring/summer 2019 collection, as well as the coveted CR7 underwear collection by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We are thrilled to introduce Yamamay’s latest underwear and sleepwear collections to South African men and women, just in time for spring."

"The arrival of Yamamay in SA brings local consumers closer to the global fashion scene, introducing a brand that is the perfect fit for South Africa’s most discerning shoppers who enjoy treating themselves to quality fashion from around the world," Yamamay spokesperson John Kainga said.

General manager at Mowana Properties, the owner of Menlyn Park,Olive Ndebele, said that Yamamay was a welcome addition to the many unique shopping experiences the centre offers.

"Menlyn Park shopping centre is a world-class shopping destination in South Africa, and home to some of the world’s biggest and most desirable brands.

We are delighted to welcome Yamamay to the Menlyn family, and proud to be chosen as the site of the first flagship store in the country," Ndebele said.

Yamamay doors will be opened on Wednesday with Stefano Ligrone, the first secretary in the office of the ambassador of Italy and Executives from the Pareto Group, as well as media and celebrity personalities in attendance.

African News Agency (ANA)