York Timber’s share price falls after it predicts an annual loss per share

York Timber Holdings’ share price fell 3.41% on Friday to R1.70 after it said in a trading statement that it expected to report a loss per share and headline loss per share for the year ended June 30, 2023.

It said earnings per share and headline earnings per share were expected to decrease by at least 90 cents, from 26 cents for the year ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The share price has fallen steadily from R2.60 a year ago.