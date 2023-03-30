You can now buy 2GB of data for R39 from one of SA’s biggest retailers

k’nect mobile, the Shoprite Group’s cellular network, has slashed its data prices by more than 35% to now offer the lowest data rates in South Africa, with 1GB starting from as little as R19.50.
Data bundles from k’nect mobile also only expire after 60 days, instead of the more common 30-day period.
"With soaring living costs, our customers want and need affordable data which doesn't expire in a matter of days," explains Jean Olivier, GM: Financial Services for the Group. "Shoprite is South Africa's low-price champion, and that extends to our growing suite of fintech products which is driven entirely by customer needs.”
Launched 24 months ago, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offers the following data prices:
- 1GB for R39 (available in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave, LiquorShop, House & Home and OK Furniture stores)
- 2GB for R39 (available in store on Tuesdays with the Twosdays promotion)
Xtra Savings customers can receive up to 20% free airtime and data every time they recharge in-store, as long as the ID number linked to their rewards card is the same one used to RICA their sim card.
The network also offers great call rates:
50c per minute for k'nect mobile to k'nect mobile numbers any time
99c per minute on any network, any time
New k’nect mobile customers receive 10 minutes free talk time when they buy and RICA a starter pack at any till point or Money Market counter in over 1 500 Shoprite, Checkers or Usave stores nationwide.
k'nect mobile makes use of Cell C’s mobile network infrastructure whose roaming partnership with MTN provides award-winning coverage.
