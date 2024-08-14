You can now buy Showmax vouchers from your Capitec banking app

One of the country’s most popular and largest banks by customers, Capitec announced that users are now able to purchase Showmax streaming vouchers from its banking app. Capitec said their 12 million active app users are now able to buy Showmax streaming vouchers from only R22 a month, less than R1 a day, exclusively on the Capitec banking app.

Showmax, which is aiming to become Africa’s leading streaming service, and Capitec, the biggest digital bank in South Africa, have joined forces to make entertainment and sport more affordable. Some of the offers from Capitec include: 50% discount on Showmax streaming vouchers for 12 million Capitec app users

Showmax Entertainment Mobile priced at R22, Showmax Entertainment all devices at R49 and Showmax Premier League mobile at R34 per month

Less than R1 a day for entertainment on mobile

Capitec clients can also get 5 GB of Capitec Connect data to stream at only R145 “We are proud to have joined forces with Capitec to make entertainment even more accessible and affordable. We’re kicking off this partnership with incredible pricing that we believe will make customers smile, giving South Africans access to the stories they love from across South Africa, the continent, the world and live football from the Premier League. Get ready for a streaming marathon!” Marc Jury, CEO of Showmax said.

Henk Lourens, Group Executive for Strategic Initiatives at Capitec said, “At Capitec we understand our clients’ needs and have partnered with someone that shares our proudly South African vision. We want to make entertainment available anywhere and anytime at very affordable rates. We’ve partnered with Showmax to disrupt the entertainment landscape and create value to our clients. Our clients will have access to entertainment from less than R1 a day, and this is only the start of a very exciting journey with much more disruption to come!” The Showmax discounted vouchers are now available to all Capitec clients via the Capitec banking app. In the month of August, Showmax customers can enjoy nine new Showmax Originals, including Durban-based reality show The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice. International fans can look forward to hit HBO series like House of the Dragon, currently IMDb’s most popular series globally, and Talk To Me, named Best Horror Movie at the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards. On Showmax Premier League, the new Premier League football season kicks off on Friday, 16 August and reigning champions Manchester City take on previous champions Chelsea on Sunday, 18 August.