You can now buy Xbox games with Vodacom airtime









File Image: IOL JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom has announced a partnership with Microsoft which allows subscribers to buy Microsoft products such as Office and games from Xbox stores with airtime.

This payment option removes the need to use a credit card, allowing those without bank accounts to access the software available through Microsoft’s platforms.

“Gamers, students and the small business community in South Africa can expect even more value from Vodacom as we become the first mobile operator in Africa to make it simpler for its customers to buy content from the Microsoft and Xbox Stores, using their Vodacom account. The service allows for increased simplicity and safety in how Vodacom delivers content to our customers, but it will also bridge the gap to access of such content to the unbanked in South Africa,” Vodacom said.





“The Microsoft partnership is the most recent addition to Vodacom’s Direct Charge to Bill (DCB) offering, joining the list of global video, music and gaming content partners. This proposition is a continuation of Vodacom’s efforts to ensure the best customer experience through a trustworthy, personalised, and digital experience,” Vodacom added.





Microsoft welcomed the partnership as it made it easier to sell its content to small businesses, students and gamers.





Vodacom has announced a partnership with Microsoft which allows subscribers to buy Microsoft products such as Office and games from Xbox stores with airtime. Picture: Reuters

“We are extremely excited about this partnership. It will provide value to small business customers, students and gamers, and in addition, it creates accessibility to an extensive library of content, apps and software,” Microsoft said.





As part of the launch, Vodacom will give away an Xbox One X console every day for nine days from 3 December.



