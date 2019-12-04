JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom has announced a partnership with Microsoft which allows subscribers to buy Microsoft products such as Office and games from Xbox stores with airtime.
This payment option removes the need to use a credit card, allowing those without bank accounts to access the software available through Microsoft’s platforms.
“Gamers, students and the small business community in South Africa can expect even more value from Vodacom as we become the first mobile operator in Africa to make it simpler for its customers to buy content from the Microsoft and Xbox Stores, using their Vodacom account. The service allows for increased simplicity and safety in how Vodacom delivers content to our customers, but it will also bridge the gap to access of such content to the unbanked in South Africa,” Vodacom said.