You can now buy your Pick n Pay groceries on Mr D but you have to live in Cape Town or Joburg

If you are an avid online shopper then I have some good news for you. Consumers that love to buy their groceries online will have that chore made easier thanks to a new agreement between Pick n Pay and Mr D.

Okay, okay, there is a catch. This a new programme and is only available in certain areas of Cape Town and Johannesburg at this stage. Pick n Pay told Business Report that “We are rapidly expanding the PnP Groceries on Mr D service and it is widely available in Cape Town and Johannesburg already. We encourage customers to put their delivery address into the Mr D app to confirm if the service is live in their area.” WHAT DOES THE PARTNERSHIP ENTAIL?

According to a statement by Pick n Pay, customers will now be able to use their Mr D app to shop for all their Pick n Pay products. “Customers can now order what they want, when they want it, quickly and easily, using the Mr D app,” it read. Alexander Wörz, CEO of Mr D, says that “the Mr D app allows customers to shop over 10 000 food and grocery products, at the same price as in-store, for delivery in an hour”.

This is especially interesting and exciting for customers as there will be no price point increase for food and grocery items. YOU CAN STILL EARN eBUCKS AND SMART SHOPPER POINTS Wörz says in the statement that this new shopping process is aligned to the in-store experience and pricing, with the ability to earn Smart Shopper points on all orders, as well as eBucks when shopping for groceries on the app.

This is a pilot programme but according to Pick n Pay, the programme will be moved to 300 stores in and around South Africa by December. Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone said in the statement that “we are hugely excited by this launch, which is an important part of our Ekuseni strategic plan. Our goal is to make life easier, more exciting, and more affordable for our customers.” BIG MOVES AT PICK AND PAY

Last week Pick n Pay added a new boutique style store to its portfolio in Cape Town. Pick n Pay opened its second store in Sea Point, nearly 50 years after it opened its first store in the area in the 1970s. The “boutique-styled Pick n Pay” is located in Station House – a modern development in the heart of Sea Point.

The building was designed to provide guests and residents with the ultimate in convenience, according to the statement. The Station House Pick n Pay is a small store, with just over 2 800 products. Jarett van Vuuren from Pick n Pay said that “while a smaller Pick n Pay, the carefully considered range will cater to the needs of all customers, be [they] a Station House resident or hotel guest, a resident in the community and surrounds, or a visitor to the area”.