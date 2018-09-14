Spotify has increased the cap for the maximum number of offline downloads to 10 000 songs per device. Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Spotify, music streaming app has increased the cap for the maximum number of offline downloads to 10 000 songs per device.

Previously, users could only have access to 3 333 songs per device on a maximum of three devices.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, Users can now download that many tunes on five different devices instead of just three.

“At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a company spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

This may come as great news after many users left a big amount of grievances across Spotify community pages and social media forums for years, however, this does still not mean the infinite amount of downloads.

Other recent changes the company made was when it redesigned the app experience for its 90 million free customers.

Free listeners will now get access to 15 “select” playlists; you can play any song you want inside those playlists.

This means that you don't have to listen to a shuffled playback in the app.

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE