You can now fly between Richards Bay and Johannesburg with Airlink

The reinstatement of Airlink’s daily flights comes after an enforced 20-month hiatus, during which Richards Bay Airport secured the necessary resources to accommodate scheduled airline operations in compliance with international-standard civil aviation safety requirements.

South African airline, Airlink resumed scheduled services between Johannesburg and Richards Bay with the first flight having touched down at the coastal town’s airport this morning.

“Richards Bay plays a crucial role in KwaZulu-Natal’s industrial and trade mix and Airlink’s flights connect the coal terminus town and the businesses it hosts to other markets and economic centres. By doing so, Airlink is enhancing Richard Bay’s competitiveness and its attractiveness as a modern, efficient industrial destination for trade, investment and job creation,” Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster said.

“We have looked forward to welcoming Richards Bay customers back onboard and, with the necessary support and service from Airports Company South Africa, the City of uMhlathuze and the Provincial Government, we will be able to play our part in developing the local economy,” Foster further added.

Initially, Airlink will operate its 29-seat Jetstream 41 turboprop airliners on the Richards Bay flights, with a view to using larger jets once sufficient traffic volumes have been achieved on the route.