You can now send a virtual Shoprite or Checkers grocery voucher to someone’s phone

DURBAN - Shoprite Group via its affiliate Computicket has launched virtual vouchers which can be redeemed at any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave supermarket to help customers during the lockdown. The virtual vouchers that can be safely bought, in just a few easy steps, are sent via SMS to a recipient’s mobile phone within an hour of placing the order. It can be redeemed immediately once received. How it works: 1. Go to www.computicket.com to buy a voucher. 2. The virtual voucher can only be used in-store (not online) by entering the unique voucher number into the pin pad at check out.

3. Vouchers can only be redeemed once, with no change given if the purchase value is less than the voucher value. The remaining value will be loaded onto a gift card in store.

4. Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash and cannot be redeemed at MediRite pharmacies or at Money Market counters.

5. The vouchers are valid for three years.

Customers can also send money to recipients without bank accounts at the Money Market counters located in selected Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores.

The company has also rolled out temperature testing and mobile clinics for its employees as it continues to do everything in its power to ensure its stores remain safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daily temperature testing as employees arrive at work and the roll out of mobile clinics follows the issuing of plastic face shields for employees last week.

Stringent hygiene and sanitising protocols have been in place across all of its stores, distribution centres and offices to keep the shopping environment virus-free.

Employees will wear face shields that are santised on the hour and at all till points staff also sanitise till surfaces.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE