Young innovators called to revolutionise energy sector

DURBAN - Postgraduate students from universities across Africa have been called to showcase their skills and present innovations that could help develop the power and energy sector.

The Initiate Young Talent Challenge, a project from Clarion Events in partnership with the Enlit Africa event, will give postgraduate students a chance to exhibit their skills during a digital conference in June.

The exhibition will take place from June 8 to 9 this year.

“This is their chance to disrupt the industry with innovative and new ways of thinking. This is a unique not-to-be-missed opportunity to not only shape their future but also to start establishing a sound and professional personal brand, taking their careers to the next level,” said Nazlee Fredericks, leader of the Initiate project, in a statement over the weekend.

Initiate has partnered with many organisations including the BRICS Youth Energy Agency, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, the South African Renewable Energy Business Incubator, South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE) and the Circle of Global Business Women (CGBW).

Interested student participants can apply online before being vetted by an advisory board and an expert panel of judges from the industry.

“The top selections will then go through to the final round of challenges that takes place during the Enlit Africa digital event from 8 to 10 June,” Fredericks explained.

Winners of the event will be awarded a mentorship programme from industry experts, as well as access to an executive network within the industry.

PhD candidate at UCT and former finalist of the Initiate programme Carol Ngwenya said that the project provides a much-needed opportunity for those looking to get ahead in the energy sector.

“The Initiate Young Talent Challenge not only challenges you to come up with practical energy solutions to the energy crisis that the continent is faced with,” Ngwenya said.

During the previous Initiate Young Talent Challenge in May 2019, a team of four Kenyan students took first prize with their innovative product called Kijiji, a solar-powered container producing essential services and empowering rural communities.

The Initiate Digital Exhibition Hub has also given small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) a chance to showcase their development of products in the energy sector.

There are currently 10 spaces available for SMMEs and they, too, can apply for entrance online.

“We’re looking for fresh faces, fresh ideas and lots of talent,” Fredericks said.

ANA