CAPE TOWN - If you think you have a face that should be celebrated across South African skies, your face can be featured on one of South African airline, kulula's planes.

The Comair-owned airline is inviting individuals to partake in their Travel Hater, Face on a plane competition.

Kulula is looking for individuals who believe that they can render the the most convincing poker face, fresh face or long face. The airline is looking for a 'face-changer' in what seems like a satire of travel.

Kulula has not yet disclosed the motive behind this "once in a lifetime opportunity" but what we do know is how interested individuals can go about applying.

The competition will see 6 lucky winners' face on one of kulula's planes.

This is how you can go about applying:

- Visit the kulula website

- Fill in your information along with your best "plane face" to enter

- You will receive your personalised video which you may share with friends and family

- Challenge your friends and family to a face off

The winners will then be selected on three different selection processes which will each identify two winners.

The competition began on February 18, 2018 and ends at 23:00 pm on April 24, 2018.

