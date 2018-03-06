CAPE TOWN - If you think you have a face that should be celebrated across South African skies, your face can be featured on one of South African airline, kulula's planes.
The Comair-owned airline is inviting individuals to partake in their Travel Hater, Face on a plane competition.
Kulula is looking for individuals who believe that they can render the the most convincing poker face, fresh face or long face. The airline is looking for a 'face-changer' in what seems like a satire of travel.
Kulula has not yet disclosed the motive behind this "once in a lifetime opportunity" but what we do know is how interested individuals can go about applying.
The competition will see 6 lucky winners' face on one of kulula's planes.
This is how you can go about applying:
- Visit the kulula website
- Fill in your information along with your best "plane face" to enter
