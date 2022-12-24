You've heard of 'quiet quitting' now try 'quiet thriving'

I'm trained as a psychotherapist, but sometimes I consider pursuing a degree in career counseling. About half my session time is spent helping patients process their frustrations with bad bosses, cranky colleagues, unrealistic workloads, microaggressions, feeling out of the loop and other vexing work problems.

It makes sense that patients bring their work issues to therapy: Americans spend 40-plus hours a week on the job, our identities are often tied to our careers, and workplaces (real or virtual) and the people in them can be hair-raisingly annoying. Just 33 percent of employees feel fully engaged at work, according to Gallup's State of the Global Workforce: 2022 Report.

The coronavirus pandemic switched up the traditional frustrations. Suddenly employees were rethinking their relationship to work. They were quitting, forming unions, enjoying newfound flexibility and refusing to return to the office - even when they were urged to do so.

"We're having conversations that we never had before," said Lindsey Cameron, assistant professor of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "When workers compare how they are doing now to, say, 10 to 15 years ago, a lot has changed and improved."