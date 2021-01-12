Zambian brewer urges consumers to heed Covid-19 guidelines

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Zambia’s largest brewer on Tuesday urged residents to heed government regulations around alcohol consumption amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. In a statement, Zambian Breweries country director Jose Moran said the escalation of the pandemic in the southern African country required adherence to all health guidelines issued by the government, in particular those encouraging drinking in moderation at home. “The current situation should be worrying to all Zambians; it calls on us to act fast and be cautious,” Moran said. “Just like we all did last year, let us all get into the new year with vigilance by adhering to the government’s health directives.” Moran commended the Bars and Nightclub Owners Association of Zambia for working with the city council in the capital Lusaka to try and contain transmissions.

He said Zambian Breweries -- a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev -- would support bars and nightclub owners during this tough period.

“We acknowledge how your responsible stance carries with it a financial burden, but as the largest brewer, we will stand together with our partners and communities in these trying times,” said Moran.

Zambian Breweries was established in 1968 and its product range has grown to include clear beers such as Mosi Lager, Castle, Carling Black Label, Eagle beer, Stella Artois and Budweiser.

Official data shows Zambia has to date recorded 28,596 cases of the coronavirus first detected in China more than a year ago, the 13th highest national tally in Africa.

Of these, 20,781 people have subsequently recovered, but 471 have succumbed to related health complications.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa