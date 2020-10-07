Zapper exits interoperability agreement with Masterpass

DURBAN - Zapper, an independent mobile payments, loyalty and rewards platform, has exited their interoperability agreement with Masterpass.

Masterpass is Mastercard’s QR payment service, which powers FNB’s Scan to Pay.

The interoperability agreement between Zapper and Masterpass will cease effective from 25 October 2020, following the culmination of the 90-day notice period.

“The interoperability between Zapper and Masterpass unfortunately introduced some unintended consequences, primarily the introduction of friction into our payment experience and disintermediation from the market. The unfortunate result is that this will affect not only FNB, but all entities reliant on Masterpass as the ‘base’ for their payment apps and QR acceptance,” said Brett White, CEO of Zapper.

He added, “Zapper is committed to broadening QR payment adoption within South Africa, in partnership with other QR affiliated providers; but it must be done in a sustainable way that safeguards user experience”.