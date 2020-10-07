Zapper exits interoperability agreement with Masterpass
DURBAN - Zapper, an independent mobile payments, loyalty and rewards platform, has exited their interoperability agreement with Masterpass.
Masterpass is Mastercard’s QR payment service, which powers FNB’s Scan to Pay.
The interoperability agreement between Zapper and Masterpass will cease effective from 25 October 2020, following the culmination of the 90-day notice period.
“The interoperability between Zapper and Masterpass unfortunately introduced some unintended consequences, primarily the introduction of friction into our payment experience and disintermediation from the market. The unfortunate result is that this will affect not only FNB, but all entities reliant on Masterpass as the ‘base’ for their payment apps and QR acceptance,” said Brett White, CEO of Zapper.
He added, “Zapper is committed to broadening QR payment adoption within South Africa, in partnership with other QR affiliated providers; but it must be done in a sustainable way that safeguards user experience”.
As an open platform, Zapper is already interoperable with many other domestic QR code payment services. This means Zapper users can scan and pay non-Zapper QR codes from other providers, and third-party Zapper-integrated apps can scan and pay Zapper QR codes in the market.
“The Zapper team continues to expand our partnership network with payment gateways and processors, bill aggregators, parking operators, fintechs and banks, and to promote broader adoption of QR payment in innovative ways and new environments,” concluded White.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE