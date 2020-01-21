This comes after the boards of directors of Zarclear and African Phoenix agreed in principle on December 3 to the implementation of a series of transactions to give effect to a merger of Zarclear and African Phoenix.
“Each of African Phoenix ordinary shareholders and Zarclear shareholders are advised that discussions between African Phoenix and Zarclear in respect of the proposed merger remain ongoing and, accordingly, each of African Phoenix shareholders and Zarclear shareholders should exercise caution when dealing in their respective shares until a further announcement in respect of the proposed merger has been made,” the group said in a joint statement.
Last month African Phoenix Investments announced that it was considering a merger with new shareholder, financial services group Zarclear, after Zarclear paid R245 million in August for a 22percent stake in African Phoenix Investments.
Zarclear’s current portfolio consists of investments in Stenprop Limited, Peregrine Capital Hedge Funds and foreign cash balances.