Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Zeda share price surges after reporting a good financial year

This was in spite of a rising interest rate environment that led to an increase in net finance costs of more than 60%, or more than R230 million.

This was in spite of a rising interest rate environment that led to an increase in net finance costs of more than 60%, or more than R230 million.

Published 1h ago

Share

Zeda has delivered a “stellar” performance in its maiden year as an independently listed company, and its share price has surged more than 10%, to R12, yesterday, the company says.

In a trading statement, it said revenue and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation had increased by more than 10% and 15% respectively.

The performance, which saw operating profit margins maintained in the year to September 30, underpinned by the integrated mobility business model, was in spite of a challenging operating environment, Zeda said.

Earnings per share (EPS) was expected to increase between 30% to 35%, while headline earnings a share (HEPS) was expected to increase between 15% to 20%, compared to the previous year.

This was in spite of a rising interest rate environment that led to an increase in net finance costs of more than 60%, or more than R230 million.

Earnings were also supported by a lower effective tax rate, mainly due to the reversal of prior years over-provisions, with a net positive tax benefit of R53m.

The difference between EPS and HEPS related to the disposal of a property that was reported in the first half.

The group had R1.55 billion unbundling legacy debt that attracted the highest interest rate, at prime plus 1%, which was settled in September 2023, two months before schedule, to close the year with a net debt lower than R5.1bn.

The annual results were expected to be released on November 27.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

Stock Markets2023FinanceFree Market EconomyCash flow