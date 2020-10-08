Zeder bullish about improved agricultural conditions in the short term

DURBAN - Zeder Investments is bullish about its portfolio, with improved agricultural conditions expected in the short to medium term. Zeder invests in the broad agribusiness and related industries, with investments valued at R4.9billion at the end of August. It said the climatic cycle within which Zeder’s companies operate had improved, with good winter rainfall in the Western Cape and above-normal summer rains expected. Acting chief executive Johann le Roux said yesterday Zeder was experiencing the most favourable weather conditions in about three years following the extreme drought in the Western Cape. “The full dam levels of the Cape are evidence of that, while the recent cold winter and resultant frequent snow should be positive for the fruit farmers. Winter wheat crops also look promising as a result of the timing of winter rains. We are looking forward to improved conditions going forward,” Le Roux said. Zeder’s portfolio consists of a stake in Zaad, which invests and operates in the specialised agri-inputs industry with a focus on emerging markets, and Capespan, the vertically integrated fruit producer with global marketing, sales and distribution capabilities.

Zeder disposed of its entire shareholding in Pioneer Foods in March for R6.41bn and its entire shareholding in Quantum Foods in June for R308million. Zeder returned R3.9bn to its shareholders, or 230cents a share, in April by way of a special dividend after disposing of its stake in Pioneer.

The company invested R262m in the repurchase of shares during the period.

“These transactions resulted in Zeder currently having no debt and R1bn in cash,” Le Roux said.

The group adopted a change in accounting policy from the beginning of March to that of an investment entity. It said the reported results for the six months to the end of August 2019 and the financial year to February 2020 had not been restated and were not comparable to the six months to the end of August 2020.

Le Roux said the disposal of the investments in Pioneer Foods and Quantum Foods brought about substantial changes to the size and composition of Zeder, its portfolio and underlying value of the company.

“The overall goal of Zeder remains to create value for its shareholders. The board is considering whether to change the strategy, including to one of value unlocking in a responsible manner. No final decision has been made, and Zeder will in due course communicate in more detail to the market,” Le Roux said.

However, the group reported a headline loss of 3.5c a share, mainly due to Zeder ceasing to consolidate its subsidiaries and equity account its associates as a result of the change in accounting policy to that of an investment entity.

Its earnings per share surged by 394percent to 127.4c, mainly due to the gain on deemed disposal and reacquisition of investment as a result of the change in accounting policy to that of an investment entity.

Zeder shares closed 1.69percent higher at R2.41 on the JSE yesterday.

