Friday, October 7, 2022

Zeder Investments forecasts lower interim returns following Kaap Agri unbundling

Published 17m ago

Zeder Investments, which through its investments aims to maximise long-term wealth for its shareholders, has forecast a lower net asset value per share (NAVPS) for the six months to August 31, mainly due to the recent unbundling of the Kaap Agri portfolio.

It said yesterday that its NAVPS was expected to be between 266.4 cents per share and 271.6c per share, or between 39% and 40.1% lower than the 445c per share reported as at August 31, 2021.

The NAVPS would also be between 41.7% and 42.8% lower than the 466.1c per share reported as at February 28, 2022.

With unbundling of the Kaap Agri shareholding, effective April 4, 2022, Zeder declared a 92.5c per share special dividend, which was paid on May 9.

The unaudited interim results are expected to be published in October 12, 2022.

The share price slipped 1.58% to R1.87 yesterday, well down from R3.25 at the same time a year ago.

