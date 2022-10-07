Zeder Investments forecasts lower interim returns following Kaap Agri unbundling

Zeder Investments, which through its investments aims to maximise long-term wealth for its shareholders, has forecast a lower net asset value per share (NAVPS) for the six months to August 31, mainly due to the recent unbundling of the Kaap Agri portfolio.

It said yesterday that its NAVPS was expected to be between 266.4 cents per share and 271.6c per share, or between 39% and 40.1% lower than the 445c per share reported as at August 31, 2021.