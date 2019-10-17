INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe has cancelled a deal struck with South African logistics group Transnet and its partner to recapitalise state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), citing a failure to meet timelines and funding issues, a government official said.
The joint venture of Transnet and Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG), a consortium of Zimbabwean investors living abroad, won the bid to recapitalise the financially struggling NRZ with $400 million in August 2017.
Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the information ministry, said the consortium had missed several timelines to provide proof of funding.