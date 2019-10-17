Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the information ministry, said the consortium had missed several timelines to provide proof of funding.

The joint venture of Transnet and Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG), a consortium of Zimbabwean investors living abroad, won the bid to recapitalise the financially struggling NRZ with $400 million in August 2017.

INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe has cancelled a deal struck with South African logistics group Transnet and its partner to recapitalise state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), citing a failure to meet timelines and funding issues, a government official said.

Mangwana also said differences had emerged between the consortium partners, which led to DIDG presenting a funding structure that excluded Transnet.

“(The) government indulged the consortium by working with them outside the framework agreement. Regardless, they failed to present a common position,” said Mangwana.





“The exclusion of Transnet had a legal impact on the tender which had been awarded to them as a consortium. In light of the foregoing, (the) government took a position to issue a new tender.”





DIDG chairperson Donovan Chimhanda told Reuters that the group had not been informed of the government’s decision.



