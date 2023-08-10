Zimbabwe is looking for investment – and African Chrome Fields has answered

Economic transformation and foreign investment are on the mind of the Zimbabwean government. Business Report was invited on Wednesday to a Gala dinner hosted by the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe and its Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe Monica Mutsvangwa. Image by Vernon Pillay N Magwana, the permanent secretary of MoIPBS, was one of the first speakers at the dinner and he was emphatic that Zimbabwe has to tell its own story. He wants the world to know that Zimbabwe is changing and its people are changing. He called on the media to proliferate the message that Zimbabwe was open to foreign investment. Madelain Roscher, the CEO of PRWorx, spoke on behalf of African Chrome Fields (ACF).

Roscher said the group was proud of its investment in Zimbabwe. The company was proud of the jobs it had helped create and the skills development that had made the company and its workers so successful. “African Chrome Fields in Zimbabwe has set a shining example of the power of public-private partnerships in driving economic growth and development,”“ Roscher said.

“The investment made by the company has not only brought technological advancement but has also contributed significantly to employment opportunities, skills development, and infrastructure enhancement in Zimbabwe.Through this partnership, we have witnessed the transformation of natural resources into sources of sustainable prosperity.” ACF was preparing to make its mark in a specialised market, with its ultra-low carbon high-grade ferrochrome. Combined, the plants would produce an average of 550 tons of chrome concentrate daily, with an estimated production of 20 000 tons monthly and a high grade of between 48% and 51%.