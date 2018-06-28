CAPE TOWN -The annual general meeting of the SA Reserve Bank is set to take place on the 27 of July, where an election for what could be the last director chosen by private shareholders could take place.

According to the law when electing a candidate, the Reserve Bank has to select a non-executive director seat reserved for a person with finance expertise but is not in banking or government.

The candidates that may be selected are Zethu Quntu, Yvonne Mtuhien and Zukie Siyotula.

Zukie Siyotula stands out because if she is elected, she would be the youngest director at the age of 34.



Here are some facts about Siyotula:

1. She is a chartered accountant with an MBA and is the former CEO of Thebe Capital, a job she took up at the age of 29.

2. She holds a long list of awards and recognition and has served on the boards of companies including Vodacom SA and Shell SA.

3. She was also appointed to the board of arms manufacturer Denel.

4. Zukie is a Desmond Tutu and an International Woman’s Forum Fellow (IWF) where she is the youngest member of the invitation-only South African Chapter (IWFSA).

5. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Witwatersrand University.

6. She received her MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science in 2012.

7. She also completed Executive Leadership Programmes at INSEAD and Harvard Business School in 2014 and at Oxford Business School in 2016.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE