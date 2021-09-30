Zululami Estate on North Coast to boast new senior living community

ESTATE developer Collins Residential and senior living developer and operator Auria Senior Living plan a R1 billion senior living community at Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, a statement said yesterday. Collins Residential director Murray Collins said Auria Senior Living’s first foray onto the North Coast would have “a catalytic impact beyond Zululami’s borders”.

“Auria’s reputation and quality delivery will contribute to the growth of the greater North Coast footprint. Investment potential within KZN will also be significantly enhanced, and this is certainly a positive indicator for future investment opportunities within South Africa,” he said. Auria Senior Living’s community, Coral Cove, within Zululami, would comprise a wide range of intentional designed residences, with lifestyle, wellness and care offerings. Living options would include independent living (free-standing houses and flats), tailored assisted living accommodation and extensive dining, recreation and hospitality services, as well as specialised care facilities. Additional facilities include a heated swimming pool, air-conditioned cinema, entertainment facilities, a restaurant, coffee shop, wellness centre and care centre.

Most residences and recreational areas would have sea views. Zululami is in the final stage of development, with only 60 land opportunities left and all civil infrastructure due for completion by November. [email protected]