Covid-19: Cellphone tracking a double-edged sword

CAPE TOWN - The world is confronted with an unanticipated disaster of epic proportions that has exposed human fragility.

Leaders are in search of solutions that can immediately bring about relief and in the process save lives.

This week saw another potential solution being suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa.





During his second address to the nation about Covid-19 he indicated that mobile technologies would be used.





China and South Korea have applied mobile technologies with some measure of success. As for other countries, the jury is out about their success.





South Africa should seek the best mobile technology solutions to deal with the spread of Covid-19.





What other countries have done:





Using its sophisticated and expansive technology for the public good, Chinese government joined hands with tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to develop a colour-coded health rating system that tracked millions of people daily.





The smartphone app was first deployed in Hangzhou with collaboration from Alibaba. It assigned three colours to people - green, yellow or red - on the basis of their travel and medical histories.





In the industrial hub, Shenzhen, similar software was created by Tencent. Whether a person should be quarantined or allowed in public spaces was decided based on the colour code.





It was mandatory for citizens to log in to the app using pay wallet services like Alibaba’s Alipay, Ant’s wallet.





Only green colour coded people were allowed in public spheres after using the designated QR code at metro stations, offices, stations. There were checkpoints at most public places where the code and person’s body temperature were checked. More than 200 Chinese cities used the system.





Access to public information has led to the creation of dashboards that were used continuously to monitor the virus. Face recognition and infra- red temperature detection techniques have been installed in all leading cities.





Chinese AI companies like SenseTime and Hanwang Technology have claimed to come up with a special facial recognition technology that can accurately recognise people even if they are masked.





Smartphone apps were also used to keep a tab on people’s movements and ascertain whether or not they had been in contact with an infected person.





Today, China is back in business and operating with caution, thanks to advancements in their technology systems.





Earlier in March, Israel passed an emergency law to use cellphone data for tracking people infected with Covid-19, including to identify and quarantine others.

Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook as part of an announcement of the decision: “We will dramatically increase the ability to locate and quarantine those who have been infected. Today, we started using digital technology to locate people who have been in contact with those stricken by the Corona.





"We will inform these people that they must go into quarantine for 14 days. These are expected to be large – even very large – numbers and we will announce this in the coming days. Going into quarantine will not be a recommendation but a requirement and we will enforce it without compromise. This is a critical step in slowing the spread of the epidemic.”





As part of this process, location data of people’s mobile devices were collected from telecommunications companies by Israel’s domestic security agency and shared with health officials.





It’s important to note that the Israeli parliamentary subcommittee on intelligence and secret services discussed a government request to authorise Israel’s Shin Bet security service to assist in a national campaign to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, but declined to vote on the request.





The US and UK also considered similar approaches. According to technology media reports, technology companies were approached to share user location data.





In South Africa, it remains unclear how this process will unfold, chances are that telecommunications companies could partner with the Department of Health to track people with Covid-19 and identify those whom they came into contact with.





Under normal circumstances such a technology would not be used to track people in this way. The current challenge calls for such measures.





The danger, however, is that such measures may be applied beyond the Covid-19 crises.





An argument could be that in order to prevent a similar pandemic developing undetected there’s a need to continue tracking.





Such a move would be a disaster for privacy.





This situation requires balance in terms of how technology is applied.





Use of mobile technology should be done in such a way that citizen rights are not violated beyond Covid-19 period.





Even during this period other options should be considered.





Citizens can still be given an opportunity to self report symptoms in a central database via their cellphones.





Information about Covid-19 should be made available to citizens with ease using mobile tech. This would enable people to be better informed and comply based on clear information and not by compulsion.





Whatever tech measures are applied to prevent the spread of Covid-19, they will change society forever. We should be careful that we don’t adopt tech solutions that may turn against society in the future.





Wesley Diphoko is the Editor-In-Chief of Fast Company (SA) magazine. He also serves as the Chairman of IEEE Open Data Initiative. You can reach out to him via Twitter: @WesleyDiphoko or via email: [email protected]



