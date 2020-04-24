Covid-19: Pam Golding Properties turns to online offering

JOHANNESBURG - Pam Golding Property's is adapting its traditional business model to offer its services online as it adapts in face of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

As South Africans endure a national lockdown, it has hit the real estate sector.

Dr Andrew Golding, the chief executive of the Pam Golding Property, said in a statement on Thursday, " Almost in the blink of an eye the world has changed forever, including the way businesses transact – and how we buy and sell homes."





Covid-19’s effect on the property market was already felt in the first quarter, as bond registrations had already fallen 5.6percent compared with the same period in 2019, while the number of property transfers fell 10 percent.





Lightstone Property data showed 37609 bond registrations were recorded at the Deeds Office from January to March, a 5.6percent year-on-year decline.





FNB’s recent Property Barometer said the lockdown was likely to have a dramatic effect on house sales volumes in the second quarter, but not prices.





On the coalface of this disruption, Pam Golding Properties saw that it needed to rapidly re-engineer the real estate transaction process in order to be capable of transacting from a to z online.





Golding said given that the lockdown regulations would be lifted gradually, which meant buyers were not yet able to physically visit homes for sale, Pam Golding Properties would soon be able to offer both buyers and sellers all the technological advantages of an online agency coupled with the benefits and scale of a traditional agency.





"Of particular importance to homeowners is that this will allow sellers to interact with Pam Golding Properties agents from the first point of contact, verification of the property, client logon and authentication of ID and signing of an exclusive mandate through to an offer and acceptance / negotiation process and ultimately processing of a virtual Agreement of Sale in a secure, digital environment," he said.





Golding said, “Due to the lockdown, and as part of the above project, while real estate agents cannot yet view properties for sale in order to provide a valuation, we are also developing an online valuation methodology which combines, among other factors, a range of information including that of industry leader Lightstone, as well as our own market data, the agent’s specialist knowledge of homes sold in the area, coupled with a client report on the condition of the property backed up by detailed visuals – and subject to actual visualisation"





He predicted that the property landscape would in future see buyers undertaking a much more rigorous browsing process preceding one or two physical visits to their preferred properties – the number of which, in their ideal ‘portfolio’, was then drastically reduced.





“This also means that the photographic and virtual experience will need to be significantly enhanced, and here key differentiators which we have incorporated include use of the leading Matterport 3D camera system which creates detailed floor-to-ceiling perspectives which give the viewer the impression of actually being inside the property. We’ve been using this sophisticated model for the past four years, showcasing our best properties with this realistic walk-through with an appreciation of floorplan, space and other key features of the home," he said.





Golding said Pam Golding Properties was in an advantageous position as it had acquired an online platform Eazi Real Estate18 months ago, which it was getting valuable lessons from.





He said Eazi Real Estate primarily serviced the sub-R2 million market.





“As a consequence of these learnings, we are transforming and fine-tuning our paper-based processes into a custom-designed, integrated and technology-driven online system. This will be combined with all the personal and professional expertise provided by our agents, enabling us to offer the same level of professionalism and skill in an evolving property landscape with increased technology-driven activity,” Golding said.



