CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille has acknowledged great efforts made by some commercial properties during the water scarce period.

This comes after the City has recently announced Level 5 restrictions: the upper limit of 87 litres per person which targets an overall 500 million consumption per day.

De Lille said "The City acknowledges that there are some commercial properties that have made great strides to reduce consumption of municipal water, and therefore the historical usage of individual commercial properties and their efforts to install improved water management technologies will be taken into account when considering any enforcement measures against the owners of commercial properties in the future".

She also said that the managers of commercial properties must with immediate effect ensure that their monthly consumption of the municipal supply of water is reduced by 20% compared with a year ago. Commercial water users are advised to utilise water efficient plumbing fittings and water saving devices to reduce water consumption.

The City of Cape Town says it has got no intentions of applying measures that could heftily affect business operations, but it wants to ensure sustainability of the commercial sector.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



