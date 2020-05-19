Dipula defers interim dividend

CAPE TOWN - South Africa-focused REIT Dipula Income Fund’s headline earnings per share fell 5.6 percent to 44.15 cents in the six months to February 29 and the interim dividend was deferred, pending evaluation of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company.

Revenue was up 1.1 percent to R680.1 million, while net operating profit fell 4 percent to R439.7m. Net asset value a share up 3 percent to R10.18. The share price was unchanged at R5.13 Monday morning.

Dipula owns an R8.9 billion portfolio of retail, office and industrial assets in nine provinces, but mainly in Gauteng. It also invests in the residential rental sector. The portfolio value increased 3.6 percent due to valuations.

“Dipula expects downward pressure on rental revenue in the short term. The impact of the lockdown cannot accurately be determined at this stage due to the fluidity of the situation,” said chief executive Izak Petersen.

The company was talking with bankers regarding the possible impact of Covid-19 on covenant levels, if any, and the availability of additional short-term liquidity facilities should these be required. Gearing fell slightly to 40 percent.