Distell flags that its annual profits could slump 80%

JOHANNESBURG - South African drinks maker Distell said on Friday its full-year profits could drop by up to 80 percent due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has seen alcohol sales banned in its home market since March.

The company, which makes wines, spirits and ciders, said the restrictions in South Africa in particular had had a significant impact on its business. The country has enforced one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in response to the pandemic, including outlawing all alcohol and cigarette sales.

Distell said as a result its headline earnings per share (Heps) - the main profit measure in South Africa - would be between 60 percent and 80 percent lower in the year to June 30. It reported Heps of 652.9 cents a year earlier.

It added that this was based on currently available information and liable to change dependent on factors including what restrictions remain in place as the lockdown eases and any credit losses.

Distell was pursuing an ambitious plan to expand across Africa in hopes of becoming the continent’s premier drinks brand. It said it is now focused on minimising the financial impact of the coronavirus on its shareholders.