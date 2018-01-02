



Some of the factors that make KZN a desirable retirement location is the province's warm, all year-round temperature and its scenic coastline. People who are retiring want to have an active lifestyle and not live in an old age home.





As a result people who are 50 and above are looking to acquire the appropriate property that they could live in when they retire. Sally Cameron, the area principal in Mount Edgecombe for Pam Golding Properties, said "You can never start planning to early".





Cameron added, "Time has a way of speeding past and while you may be far from ready to move into retirement accommodation now, it is prudent to consider your future preferences and requirements rather than wait until it has become a more pressing matter".





Located in the wanted KZN North Coast is the Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village. This retirement place is situated in the Kindlewood Estate and lies next to the Mount Edgecombe Country Club. Retirees that wish to retire at the Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village can enjoy the scenic surroundings of the estate and the facilities and lifestyle benefits at the Country Club.





Mount Edgecombe is the perfect location for the retirement village with medical facilities that are a few kilometres away and Totalcare on site to provide various services including home visits as well as full-time care and frail care.









At the retirement village there are 1,2 and 3 bedroom units that are available that are priced between R2,5 million to R4,5 million.





"We are seeing that retirement villages are coming into their own, without compromising on quality and not only providing all the facilities offered by residential estates but with the additional service of comprehensive medical care" said Cameron.





This is the first retirement village to be built in Umhlanga for more than 15 years and the want for retirement accommodation is overwhelming.





Cameron said "With over 60% of the 110 units sold in the first phase, construction is already well under way. In total there will be three phases comprising a total of 263 units. The care centre and phase one units are intended for completion and occupation towards the end of 2018".





The will be a care centre worth R100 million can fit 112 beds. The facility is a stand alone so people will only pay for service only when it is needed.





According to Cameron the retirement village is the best product that has been brought to the KZN market. It is drawing end-users as well as buyers that are getting units for their parents.





The investment prospect is is a very attractive draw card for buyers who choose to see the advantages of capital growth in property as well as the possibility to rent out the property before it is occupied through which they can achieve rental income. In that case the law dictates that they tenant must be above the age of 55 according Cameron.





ALSO READ: Denel needs R600 million to pay withheld salaries





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal has proven to be an attractive and popular retirement destination for most people.