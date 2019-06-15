DURBAN - Growthpoint Properties’ multi-million-rand 144 Oxford Road development is set for completion in October 2019. The development will establish a new landmark office address in Rosebank with a uniquely elastic design that supports modern businesses to thrive and evolve.

Located in a prime position at the gateway to Rosebank, 144 Oxford is a nine storey, 35,000sqm office development with two office towers and a centralised office core with a breath-taking multi-volume atrium.

Its unparalleled location perfectly matches its exceptional design created by Paragon Architects for Growthpoint.

The building comprises a northern and southern wing connected by a central link. It’s elastic design features flexible spaces that can be adapted to the specific needs of businesses. Collaborative workspace can facilitate business growth, while meeting rooms and a coffee shop ensure that each client does not have to spend on space that is not always occupied.

"Large office floorplates are unusual in the Rosebank area even though they are in high demand. An advantage of 144 Oxford is its sizeable floors, which can easily accommodate a whole organisation’s operations on a single level," said Paul Kollenberg, Growthpoint’s Head of Asset Management: Office.

144 Oxford is being developed by Growthpoint’s own in-house Trading and Development Team, the driving force behind some of South Africa’s most well recognised and successful developments.

"Flexibility and sustainability are everything in business today and we are proud to be developing extraordinary offices that empower agility and high-performance workspaces at 144 Oxford," said Rudolf Pienaar, Growthpoint’s Chief Development and Investment Officer.

Paragon has designed a breathtakingly innovative atrium for 144 Oxford. The opposing north and south feature walls in the atrium will be clad in natural timber slats, creating an inviting warmth. Meeting pods hang as a feature of the atrium and are not only visually interesting within the large space but also functional meeting and training rooms.

Outside, the office building features a dominant landscaped stair that links it to the urban streetscape. Taking a step out of its front doors will connect you to the vibrant restaurants, food, lifestyle, shopping, hospitality and entertainment.

This urban integration makes the most of the well pedestrianised quarter and 144 Oxford’s location directly opposite the landmark Hyatt Regency, a short walk from the Rosebank Gautrain Station and other public transport options.

To optimise this link, Paragon Architects challenged themselves and the construction industry to create better streetscape environments. They came up with a landscaped stair that incorporates indigenous planting, custom landscape lighting and water features; all serving to soften the transition between public and private space.

The ground floor podium level of 144 Oxford extends this landscaping, with low planter-walls rising and falling into the floor to create winding seats and private spaces. All spaces are designed for the people who work in the building to enjoy their lunch breaks and use pause areas. They are envisioned as ideal places to rest and reset.

This premium office address is designed for a 4 Star SA Green Rating by the Green Building Council of South Africa, which means it is more resource-efficient and more cost-efficient. It also features standby power and water.

The building offers generous parking in six basements with easy access from its dedicated traffic signalled entrance from Oxford Road. Naturally, its prominent presence on the main road creates superb visibility and excellent signage opportunities.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE