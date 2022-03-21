Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

3 Egyptian top state-owned banks are setting up a $85 million fintech innovation fund

Egypt’s three biggest state-owned banks are setting up an $85 million financial technology fund that aims to accelerate innovation in the sector, venture capital firm Global Ventures, a partner in the fund, said on Sunday. Photo: Pixabay

Egypt’s three biggest state-owned banks are setting up an $85 million financial technology fund that aims to accelerate innovation in the sector, venture capital firm Global Ventures, a partner in the fund, said on Sunday. Photo: Pixabay

Published 22m ago

Share

Egypt's three biggest state-owned banks are setting up an $85 million (R127m) financial technology fund that aims to accelerate innovation in the sector, venture capital firm Global Ventures, a partner in the fund, said on Sunday.

Legislative and regulatory changes in Egypt over the last two years have paved the way for a surge in fintech investments and a change in the way the country’s largely unbanked citizens do business, industry players say.

Story continues below Advertisment

Banque Misr will act as an anchor investor in the programme, with National Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire as strategic investors, Global Ventures said, which focuses on the Middle East and Africa.

eFinance Investment Group, a state-controlled payments firm, and Egyptian Banks Co, a payments operator led by the central bank, will also participate. The fund, called Nclude by Global Ventures, hopes to attract additional participation from regional and international investors, it added.

Egyptian central bank governor Tarek Amer says the fund’s establishment was “a crucial step to transform Egypt into a regional centre for the fintech industry in the Arab World and Africa.”

More on this

The fund has already made preliminary investments in four companies, it said.

These are Khazna, a financial app that provides products to underserved consumers; Lucky, which offers instalments, cashback rewards and credit to consumers; Mozare3, which provides small farmers with input financing, markets and technical support; and Paymob, a digital payment provider.

REUTERS

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Middle EastFinance

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Reuters