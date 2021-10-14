4 years since its launch alternative stock exchange A2X's combined market cap grows to about R5 trillion

ALTERNATIVE stock exchange A2X Markets said yesterday that, four years since its launch, A2X’s combined market cap has grown to about R5 trillion. “Over the past year, A2X’s combined market cap grew from R2.2 trillion to about R5 trillion with Famous Brands, Capital Appreciation, Prosus, Sun International, Sygnia’s full range of 13 exchange traded funds, EOH, Investec Limited and Investec plc all listing on A2X,” it said.

The company currently has 56 securities listed on its exchange; 12 are top 40 constituents, and trade activity has grown rapidly as brokers increasingly connect to ensure they are able to achieve the best execution for their clients. It also said it had created available savings of R400 million in the past 12 months. These savings are made up of both direct savings, in the form of lower exchange fees, and indirect savings in the form of narrower bid/offer spreads. The company said that if all listed companies in South Africa had a secondary listing on A2X, annual savings upward of R1.4 billion were possible.