Dear Mr Kieswetter. Congratulations on your new appointment as Sars commissioner or should we say good luck? You have been called to take on the huge task of being Sars commissioner. Many South African eyes are carefully watching you as you take on a role that is not so easy to fulfil. As a former group chief executive at Alexander Forbes and deputy commissioner for Sars during 2004 and 2009, Mr Kieswetter should have an idea of what he is in for. It was Kieswetter who previously established the Large Business Centre and High Net Worth Individual unit in Sars which allowed for compliance and revenue collection improvements.

From a tax practitioners’ perspective, here are the top five challenges believed to be faced by Mr Kieswetter as he takes on his role as the newly appointed Sars commissioner:

Repairing the reputation of Sars

The reputation of Sars has faced some damage over the past couple of years for a number of reasons. Tax practitioners need to be able to trust that Sars carries out and administers tax assessments fairly and with just cause. Tax practitioners need to be able to provide their clients (taxpayers) with peace of mind that Sars acts with due care and carries out the tax administration process legally and fairly (This involves the process of resolving taxpayers problems). Taxpayers should be treated as clients and not objects.

Mr Kieswetter will need to view tax practitioners as a tool in effectively carrying out Sars ’ mandate. This way, tax practitioners and Sars can work together effectively which will allow for tax practitioners’ trust to be restored in Sars .

IT systems of Sars

All tax practitioners in South Africa heavily rely on the IT systems of Sars in order to effectively carry out and resolve taxpayers’ tax matters.

In today’s day and age no entity can afford for its IT system to lack in availability/uptime, scalability and having a mature base of local support staff. Furthermore, it is of the utmost importance that best practice and industry standards regarding IT security be adopted and implemented.

Within the Sars environment the Nugent enquiry was informed that the Sars digital infrastructure was hanging on a lifeline. Prediction was made that, unless urgent attention is not given to and upgrades are not made to the Sars e-filing system, it could collapse by 2020.

It is evident that the information technology department, under the leadership of the controversial Sars head of IT, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane lacked leadership and strategic direction. As a result of this and the fact that Tom Moyane halted the modernisation programme, the IT infrastructure deteriorated over this period of four-and-a-half years”

From a tax practitioners point of view it is important that Mr Kieswetter should hold the turnaround of the IT systems within Sars very high on his agenda, since it is crucial for the effective collection of revenue.

Development within the organisation

During Mr Kieswetter’s predecessor’s time Sars’ leadership was in the news for all, but the right reasons and it was referred to as being “broken and unstable”. Leadership kept them busy with mud throwing, backstabbing and court cases. Resignations were in order of the day. It was clear that their eyes were not on the “revenue ball” but on playing the man.

Ethical leadership was lacking at Sars and resulted in organisational commitment to deteriorate over time. As an outcome, employee’s morale was low, and they did only what was required of them to do. Judge Nugent indicated in his report that previously, “employees were proud to work for Sars and skilled professionals were keen to join the organisation so as to share in that enthusiasm and pride”.

Both this, and the questionable leadership at Sars had an enormous effect on the reputation and effectiveness in which Sars operated for the last few years.

An important challenge to consider for his turnaround strategy, is the appointment of skilled and competent leaders that share the same vision and work in unity to achieve their goals. An outcome of this should be the restoration of confidence and restoration of lost pride among employees in their leadership and bring back organisational commitment at Sars.

Development of the administration process by Sars

Mr Kieswetter needs to focus on developing the administration process around tax collection, by ensuring the working as a team of different Sars divisions to ensure the effective carrying out of Sars policies. The services around administration of Sars duties need to be carried out with a higher level of quality and effectiveness. Hopefully, Mr Kieswetter will develop strategies within the organisation which includes training of the workforce, to ensure all the shortfalls are addressed as well as the taxpayer’s needs, and attention being met.

Improved communication between the Sars and the minister of finance:

As mentioned in the “Nugent report”, one of the significant changes in Sars previously has been the lack of communication and coordination between Sars and the minister of finance.

This is a crucial element of carrying out effective tax collection, as the public and tax practitioners want to know that their grudge payments towards taxes are planned carefully, and that the revenue collector and the revenue planner are in close communication with each other. By ensuring that the Sars and the minister of finance are on the same page, a greater sense of trust is restored in Sars by proving effective management of the tasks being carried out by Sars.

By taking the above points of action into account when formulating a new strategy for his leadership team, Mr Kieswetter will not only improve the overall reputation of Sars ,but will also improve the morale of Sars’s employee force and improve the effectiveness of collecting revenue. This is crucial within the current economic challenging times we are facing in South Africa.

