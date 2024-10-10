5 strategies to boost mental resilience for small business success

By Ben Bierman Running a small business can be mentally exhausting. With the pressure to succeed, the constant decision-making, and the financial risks all piling up, business owners can get seriously overwhelmed. In this relentless hustle, mental health is often neglected, even though it plays a crucial role in business success. The truth is, you can’t lead effectively if your mind is constantly under strain.

As we mark World Mental Health Day on October 10 , it’s time to acknowledge the impact of mental wellbeing on business success. So, here’s how you can take control of your mental health and build a more resilient business. Lean into support networks It’s common for small business owners to feel isolated, which can take a toll on their mental health. Rather than carrying the burden alone, reach out to your support network. Whether it’s family, friends, or fellow entrepreneurs, sharing your challenges can alleviate stress and offer fresh perspectives.

Fellow entrepreneurs will understand the unique pressures of running a business and can provide valuable emotional support. Being open about your struggles not only helps relieve the mental load but also reassures you that you’re not alone. Take time off Many business owners feel they can’t afford to take time off, but pushing yourself too hard can lead to burnout. Regular breaks, whether it’s a long weekend or a proper holiday, are essential to recharge and return with renewed focus.

Ensuring that your employees take time off can also contribute to building a resilient business. A mentally healthy and motivated team is crucial for fostering a productive work environment. As a leader, you set the tone. If you prioritise your mental wellbeing, your team is more likely to follow suit. Create a supportive culture Employees look to you for guidance on how to navigate stress and challenges. If you openly advocate for mental health, encourage time off, and support access to resources like counselling or workshops, you will create a work environment that nurtures mental resilience.

Fostering open communication in the workplace can also significantly alleviate stress. When employees feel comfortable discussing their struggles, it creates a sense of community and shared responsibility. Knowing they have support can reduce anxiety and promote a more engaged and focused team. Embrace therapy as a tool for mental strength Therapy is often viewed as a last resort, but it can be a proactive tool for mental resilience. As a business owner, therapy offers a space to work through challenges and gain clarity. If you’re facing self-doubt or feeling overwhelmed by the demands of running a business, therapy can help you develop coping strategies.

A therapist provides an impartial perspective and helps you build skills to manage stress, regulate emotions, and stay self-aware. These skills are crucial for making calm, rational decisions, even in high-pressure situations. Prioritising therapy is not a sign of weakness but an investment in your personal and business growth. Gain confidence through consistency There’s no denying that a clear mind leads to better decision-making. When you’re mentally well, you’re more likely to handle pressure constructively, solve problems efficiently, and inspire confidence in your team. This translates directly into improved business performance.