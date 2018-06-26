GIVE US WORK: Residents yesterday demanded that they be the first to be considered for jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's economy created 56 000 in the first three months of this year, bringing the total number of persons employed in the formal non-agricultural sector to 9.8 million.





According to the figures from the Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) Survey, it showed that construction and manufacturing industries added 12 000 and 9 000 jobs respectively.





Moderate gains were also reported in the business services industry with a slight increase of 4 000 jobs in the first quarter.





The stats agency in a statement said job losses were recorded in three of the eight industries surveyed, with the largest decline in the trade industry which shed 26 000 jobs





“The mining industry continued on its downward trend for the third consecutive quarter where the latest QES figures indicate 7 000 jobs were lost in the first quarter of 2018. There was a slight loss of 3 000 jobs in the transport industry,” Stats SA said.









The survey further found that gross earnings paid during the first quarter totalled R633 billion, down by 3,9 percent compared to the previous quarter.





- BUSINESS REPORT