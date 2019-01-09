The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced healthy but moderating global passenger traffic results for November 2018. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – The International Air Transport Association (Iata) announced healthy but moderating global passenger traffic results for November 2018. Total revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 6.2 percent compared to November 2017, a slight deceleration from 6.3 percent growth in October. Capacity (available seat kilometres or ASKs) increased by 6.8 percent over the year-ago period, and load factor dipped 0.4 percentage point to 80 percent. It was only the third time in two years that load factor fell on a year-on-year basis.

"Traffic is solid. But there are clear signs that growth is moderating in line with the slowing global economy. We still expect 6 percent demand growth this year. But trade tensions, protective tariffs and Brexit are all uncertainties that overhang the industry," said Alexandre de Juniac, Iata’s director-general and chief executive.

International Passenger Markets

November international passenger demand rose 6.6 percent compared to the year-earlier period, up from 6.2 percent in October. All regions showed growth, led by carriers in Europe. Total capacity climbed 6.7 percent, and load factor dipped 0.1 percentage point to 78.4 percent.

African airlines experienced a 5.7 percent rise in demand compared to November 2017, down from 6.4 percent in October but higher than the five-year average of 5.8 percent. Growth is occurring despite challenges in the continent’s largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa. Capacity rose 3.9 percent and load factor climbed 1.2 percentage points to 68.9 percent.

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic travel demand rose 5.6 percent in November 2018 compared to the same month in 2017, its slowest pace in 11 months and down from 6.5 percent in October. All markets except Australia showed growth. Domestic capacity climbed 6.9 percent, and load factor dropped 1 percentage point to 82.8 percent.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE