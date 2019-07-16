Businessman Khulubuse Zuma is the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma. File photo: Reuters

DURBAN - The court case involving the four former directors of Aurora Empowerment Systems for alleged environmental damages has been postponed again to August 7. The case was postponed on Monday to allow for the legal teams of the accused to make representations against broadcasting of the proceedings to the public.

Three of the four accused appeared at the Springs Regional Court including Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela and Thulani Ngubane.

Here's what you should know about the case and the accused:

1. Two of the accused are related to two former South Africa Presidents. Khulubuse Zuma is the nephew of former President Jacob Zuma and Zondwa Mandela is the grandson of the late President Nelson Mandela.

2. According to Thulani Ngubane's LinkedIn page, he has been the Commercial Director for Aurora Empowerment Systems in 2009.

3. Aurora's executives were accused of causing environmental damage at the Grootvlei mine. The case concerns the directors alleged looting of the Grootvlei mine as well as the release of untreated water in a natural stream.

4. Four years ago, in 2015, the High Court found that the directors were guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages after over 5 000 workers lost their jobs. The court also found that Aurora had lied about their finances and experience in the mining sector.

5. Attempts to appeal the ruling were dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

6. Aurora Empowerment Systems was liquidated in 2011 and the liquidation order was granted by the North Gauteng High Court.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

